

Marathon City Book Club: “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson

Feb. 13, 5:45 p.m. Join fellow readers and the library staff in a lively, friendly discussion of Charmaine Wilkerson’s debut novel, “Black Cake.” Call 715-443-2775 for more info. [MCPL Marathon City]

Edgar Book Club: “Uncommon Type” by Tom Hanks

Feb. 14, noon. Join fellow readers and the library staff for a discussion of famed actor Tom Hanks’ collection of short stories. For more info, call 715-352-3155. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Feb. 14, 1 p.m. The public is invited to discuss Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel during this February book club gathering. For more info, call 715-446-3537. [MCPL Hatley]

Athens Book Club: “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub

Feb. 14, 2 p.m. Stop by the Athens Branch in February (or any other month) for a lively discussion of great books during its book club meetings. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. [MCPL Athens]

Stratford Book Club: “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles

Feb. 15, 1 p.m. Join the Stratford Branch staff and fellow readers for a wonderful discussion of Amor Towles’ novel in February. For more info, call 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

As The Page Turns Book Club: “The Lager Queen of Minnesota” by J. Ryan Stradal

Feb. 16, 5:45 p.m. Don’t just turn the pages, discuss them. The As the Page Turns book club in Spencer meets every month to discuss a wide variety of books, and new people are always welcome. Call 715-659-3996 for more info. [MCPL Spencer]

Mosinee Book Club: “What You Wish For” by Katherine Center

Feb. 20, 2 p.m. Join the library staff and other book lovers for an engaging discussion of “What You Wish For” by Katherine Center. Call 715-693-2144 for more info. [MCPL Mosinee]

Rothschild Book Club: “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty

Feb. 22, 11 a.m. Join the library staff and other book lovers for a lively book discussion each month. February’s pick is Liane Moriarty’s thrilling novel “Apples Never Fall.” No registration – just show up. For more info, call 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]