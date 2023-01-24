Wausau Pilot & Review

A 45-year-old Antigo man will spend 10 years in prison after he posed as a teenage girl in an attempt to persuade an underage boy to send him explicit images.

Kelly M. Schultz, was sentenced Tuesday by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson in federal court. His 10-year prison term will be followed by 20 years of supervised release. Schultz pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography on August 23, 2022.

In March 2017, linvestigators searched Schultz’s home and seized about 150 CDs and DVDs, finding numerous images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice news release.

Judge Peterson found that the 10-year sentence was warranted based on Schultz’s pattern of sex offenses against children. He previously was convicted of the sexual assault of a child.

The charge against Schultz was the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; the Port Edwards, Markesan, Everest Metro, and Antigo Police Departments; and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The Langlade County District Attorney’s office also assisted. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman prosecuted this case.