MINOCQUA – Lexie White and Kelly Kray each had double-doubles to help lead the Wausau West girls basketball team to a 78-71 win over Lakeland in a nonconference matchup Monday night at Lakeland High School.

The Warriors trailed 42-40 after a high-scoring first half before outscoring Lakeland by nine in the second half to earn the victory and improve to 11-6 this season.

White had a game-high 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while Kray had 11 points and 12 rebounds for West. Molly Anderson added 18 points and Kenzie Deaton chipped in 13 as well for the Warriors.

Julianna Ouimette had 23 points for Lakeland (11-6).

Wausau West hosts Merrill for a Wisconsin Valley Conference contest Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Wausau West 40 38 – 78

Lakeland 42 29 – 71

WAUSAU WEST (78): Emma Morehead 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly Kray 5-12 1-2 11, Kenzie Deaton 5-8 0-0 13, Ayla Christensen 1-4 2-2 4, Paige Anderson 4-5 0-0 8, Lexie White 7-21 7-10 24, Molly Anderson 9-15 0-0 18. FG: 31-65. FT: 10-14. 3-pointers: 6-15 (Deaton 3-5, White 3-6, Kray 0-1, P. Anderson 0-1, Christensen 0-2). Rebounds: 39 (Kray 12, White 10). Record: 10-6.

LAKELAND (71): Complete statistics not provided. Record: 11-6.