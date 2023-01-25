Wausau Pilot & Review

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Marathon County Highway Department will be shutting down lane 1 (the passing lane) of State Highway 29, westbound, from County Highway S to Lumber Falls Road, in the Town of Rib Falls. The scheduled lane shut down is anticipated to last three hours.

This shutdown is being put into effect to allow crews to remove logs in the median that were lost during the overturning of a logging truck that took place on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and the logging truck has been removed from the scene.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office encourages all drivers traveling in the affected area to allow for extra time, watch for slowing traffic, and be mindful of personnel working in the area.