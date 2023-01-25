Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Jason W. Krueger

Jason W. Krueger (Bird Man), 56, died unexpectedly on January 19th, 2023 at his home. He was born on March 9th, 1966 in Wausau, Wisconsin. The son of Audrey Krueger (Huckbody).

Jason graduated from Wausau East High School in 1984. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Ned Krueger and his first bird (kid) Cotton.

Surviving is Darlene Peters, Lisa DeLand, Amy Zimmer and Dan Krueger. Nieces are Shaunna Beda, Naomi Peters, Amanda Williams. Nephew’s are Ryan Beda, Dylan Kraemer, Mashan Beda and Dan Deland Jr. He has two Great Nephews and 2 Great Nieces.

Jason had a love of birds and specialized in Exotic Bird Rehabilitation. He owned Tiki Isle Parrot Rescue 8c Rehab in Wausau, Wisconsin. He dedicated a huge part of his life to giving them their second chance and in some cases, finding perfect forever homes. His strong passion for rescuing and taking care of them was extraordinary.

To him they were so much more than just birds- they were family. The world will be a bit worse off without him in it. He will be dearly missed.

Marilyn J. Grunenwald

Marilyn Grunenwald, 79, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Monday January 23, 2023. She was born December 16, 1943, in Wausau, WI to the late Harold and Gloria (Hoff) Wiederhoeft.

On June 6th, 1964, she married the love of her life and helpmate Laverne Grunenwald, at St Peter Lutheran church in Hamburg, WI.

Marilyn and Laverne traveled a lot in their younger years to much of the United States, Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, and Canada. She became a member of St John ELCA when they moved to their new house in the town of Maine in 1971. There Marilyn was active in the church as a Sunday school teacher, church council member and on many other committees. She was actively involved in card groups and enjoyed playing Sheepshead. She has made many friends through the years and enjoyed spending time with them. Marilyn was an excellent cook and baker, especially cookies and bars which her grandchildren loved. She was very involved in Marathon County Homemakers Association for 25 years. She and Laverne really enjoyed going to and helping at the WI Valley fair.

Marilyn worked at Wausau Insurance/ Nationwide/Liberty Mutual in audit review for 37 years and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. She was also a consultant with Liberty Mutual from Lewiston, Maine. Marilyn served as Treasurer of the Town of Maine for 16 years, enjoying her time spent with the many people who paid taxes in person.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Laverne and their two sons, Steven (Pam) Grunenwald, and Greg Grunenwald both of Wausau. She also has two Grandsons Cody and Logan Grunenwald both of Wausau. Sister Jean (John) Reed, Mosinee, WI and Robert (Terri) Wiederhoeft Weston, WI and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was also survived by in-laws Duane (Carol) Grunenwald, Jeanette (Al) Schmolze, Val Grunenwald, Phyllis (Clarence) Kostecki. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and her in laws Edward and Ruth Grunenwald. Lavine (Laurenz) Krause, Douglas and Lorraine Grunenwald, Floyd Grunenwald, Lloyd & Gladys Grunenwald, Wilber Grunenwald, Eugene and Mable Grunenwald, Vilas Stidinger.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday January 28th, 2023, at St John Ev Lutheran Church ELCA, 5304 44th Ave in the Village of Maine. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Saturday. Pastor Maggie Westaby will be officiating. Burial will be at St John Cemetery, Village of Maine at a later date.

Gerald W. Feathers

Gerald W. Feathers, age 83, of Ringle passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2022 at the Aspirus palliative care unit.

Gerald was born in New London, WI on December 11, 1939 to the late William and Gertrude (Glocke) Feathers. He grew up in Waupaca, WI and, as a teenager, worked with his father in his seed and potato business in Waupaca driving delivery trucks and processing potatoes.

Gerald served in the army, and later earned his Master’s degree from Stevens Point in Education. He taught science in the Wausau School District at John Muir, and then moved to Wausau West High School when it was built to teach various science courses until his retirement in 1996.

Besides teaching, Jerry had a life-long love of growing things. For about 20 years in the 1970’s and 80’s he ran Feathers and Sons Farm in the summer with his two sons growing onions, strawberries, pickles, and potatoes. But mostly potatoes. He started by leasing farmland from his father in Waupaca and later purchased 40 acres of his own in the Town of Weston to continue his passion for farming.

In the late 1980’s the decision was made to turn the potato farm into a golf course. With the purchase of a couple of chain saws, an old John Deer 350 bulldozer, a well-used Case 580 backhoe, and a rusty 1965 Chevy dump truck work on the project began. Working alongside was his son Tim and a small group of wonderful hired help. It took summer after summer of cutting fairways through the woods, burying water lines, building greens and tees, making benches and signs, and planting grass and trees. Eventually, some seven or eight years later, the Crane Meadow Golf Course sign went up and the golf course was open for business.

After retiring from teaching, Jerry and his wife Sharon were able to spend 14 winters in Florida escaping the Wisconsin cold. He enjoyed golfing, nature viewing, and calling to family back in Wisconsin to let them know how warm it was in Florida.

In the summer, especially after selling the golf course, he enjoyed spending time with Sharon at their cottage on Manson Lake near Rhinelander. They enjoyed puttering around on their pontoon boat and listening to the loons.

He enjoyed hunting, spending time in the outdoors, warm fires in the wood stove, and planting trees. Hundreds and hundreds of trees.

Survivors include his sister Joan (Jerry) Zwicky of Green Bay, son Tim (Renee) Feathers of Weston, grandson Ryan Feathers of Madison, granddaughter Kendra (Feathers) Gilbertson and her husband James of Rothschild, and twin great grandsons Walter and Leopold Gilbertson.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, and his son John William Feathers.

In honoring Gerald’s wishes, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the charity of your choice.

His family would like to express their appreciation to the Aspirus hospice folks that worked with him to allow him to spend so many of his last months in his home as he wished. We would also like to thank the incredible team at the Wausau Aspirus palliative care unit. Their outstanding professionalism, kindness, and compassion were comforting not only to Gerald in his last days, but to his family as well.

Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, Weston, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Enid E. Reed

Enid E. Reed, age 85, of Wausau passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Enid was born on November 23, 1937 in Rosholt to the late Eugene and Irene (Platta) Sprague. Many remember her love of life and her willingness to help others. She was a wonderful, free spirit who believed in Jesus her entire life. She enjoyed sharing the gospel to her friends and family. Although we will mourn her passing, we rejoice in knowing she is with Jesus.

Survivors include her children Tim Reed (Kathy Combs), Doug (Lori) Reed, Greg Reed, and Christine (Terry) Mcentyre; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers Douglas (Linda) Sprague and Donald (JoAnne) Sprague.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Gail Seto.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau.

In lieu of memorials, Enid would ask for you to spread the Word of God.

Gerald J. Teige

Gerald Teige, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023. Gerald was born in Wausau, WI to Silvanus and Evelyn (Chiber) Teige. Gerald married Sharon Lenser on September 4, 1998 in Wausau after a 10 year courtship. Gerald worked for the Weyerhuser in Rothschild for 42 years. He was a proud Navy Veteran From December 21, 1962 to December 20, 1968. He was excited to be part of the Honor Flight about 5 years ago. He is a lifelong member of the VFW of Wausau. He was also a member of the Elks for many years. Gerald in his early years, enjoyed: Hunting and fishing, bowling, cards especially cribbage, and the occasional casino trips. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Gerald is survived by his wife Sharon Teige. (6)Children: Todd Teige, Troy (Rachelle) Teige, Tammy Ballenger, Brent Cole, Samantha (Matt) Groschek, Adam Teige. (11)Grandchildren: Brother: Larry Teige and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Silvanus and Evelyn (Chiber) Teige. Sister: Jan Johnson. Brother: Glenn Teige. Son: Thad Teige.

Services for Gerald Teige will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Mission Evangelical Church with Jon Graveen officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday January 28, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at the church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Creek Manor for the Care and support they have shown for the last few months of Jerry’s Life.

Sara A.Wolfe

On Monday, January 23, 2023, Sara Ann Wolfe, a loving daughter, niece, sister, and granddaughter, passed away at 42.

Sara was born in Stevens Point, WI, on March 19, 1980. She received her communications degree with an emphasis in Journalism from the University of Green Bay in 2003, where she was active in student government.

Sara had a passion for traveling, photography and was a foodie. She enjoyed visiting her friend Amy in California, where she loved to sample wine, olive oil, and the best the state had to offer. In addition, Sara loved spending time with her family and sharing laughs.

Her hobbies included geocaching, gardening, movies, music, and competing in the world’s largest Trivia contest.

Sara was preceded in death by her grandmother, Rosemarie Giffin, and her mother, Barbara.

She is survived by her father, James, step-mother, Michelle (Mitch), brothers, Jason and Blake (Brett), Aunt Margo (Lisa), Uncle Todd (Kris), Aunt Madeleine, Aunt Maureen (Bob), Uncle Tim (Lori) and Aunt Pat, and several cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, visitation beginning at 11:00a.m. with services to follow at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Marathon County Humane Society or the animal shelter of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Irvin M. Rybacki

Irvin Rybacki, 86, beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather was called to his eternal resting place on January 22, 2023. He entered this world on March 24, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI, born to Irvin and Marge Rybacki.

Irv, known as “Mike” to family and old friends, and as “Mickey” to even older friends, served in the Air Force. Irv was an entrepreneur and part owner of multiple Hardees fast food restaurants in Wisconsin, as well as two fuel/convenience stores in the Wausau area. He was blessed and surrounded with many hard working and caring people who helped his businesses thrive. He was an active member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, singing in the praise choir and serving on the church council and various committees. He also enjoyed attending Mt. Olive Lutheran church with his wife, children and grandchildren. Irvin cherished family, business ventures, vacationing, and his many shih tzus throughout his life… man’s best friend. He also enjoyed taking the Audi out for a spin with the top down and his wife sitting shotgun. Kept that sports car spotless and sassy.

Irv is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sharon Rybacki. Together they raised three children: daughter Kim Schillinger (Jeff), son Keith Rybacki (Julie), and son Kevin Rybacki, as well as three grandchildren: Cory, Elizabeth and Nicholas.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Noon, Tuesday, January 31st at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Weston with visitation from 10am – 12pm.

Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sharon M. Zilinsky

Sharon “Sherry” M. Zilinsky, 72, Wausau, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Wellington Place, under the care of Interim Hospice.

She was born June 16, 1950 in Wausau, daughter of the late Elroy and Helen (Weisenberger) Strasser. On November 8, 1980, she married David Zilinsky at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar.

For many years, Sherry worked as a supervisor in the Billing and Collections Department at the former Wausau Insurance, now known as Liberty Mutual Insurance, until her retirement. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, shopping and watching Wisconsin sports. She also loved to spend time with her family and decorate her home for the holidays.

Survivors include her husband, David, Wausau; two daughters, Kelly (Joshua) Denzin and Lisa (Mike Mead) Zilinsky of Wausau; two grandchildren, Alexis and Duncan Denzin; seven siblings, Jerry (Lynn) Strasser, Denny (Jayne) Strasser, Bob (Sherri) Strasser, Sandy (Tim) Witzeling, Karen (Bill) Fischer, Kathy Strasser and Terry (Jill) Strasser; and many nieces, nephews and relatives further survive.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by infant twin sisters, Mary Jane and Nancy Ann.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Kenneth V. Wanta

Kenneth V. Wanta, 77, of Bevent, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Ken was born on October 24, 1945, in Stevens Point, the son of Joseph and Esther (Filtz) Wanta.

On June 10, 1967, Ken was united in marriage to Annette Glodowski at St. Adalbert’s in Rosholt.

Ken grew up with a father in the building industry, teaching him and his three brothers the trade. Now that tradition has been handed down to his two sons. Ken had nearly 50 years in the building industry and taught his children and employees to be hard workers and to take pride in their work. He started up Ken Wanta Construction, in 1965, and KW Farmstore, KW Transportation and AKW Properties followed. Ken was the president of the Bevent Lion’s Club and was a little league coach for several years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends, along with many family trips from Canada to the Ozarks. Ken loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Ken is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Annette; three children, Kenneth (Wendy Torgerson) Wanta of Hatley, Jacqueline Wanta of Weston and Allen (Trista) Wanta of Hatley; eight grandchildren, Brandon, Justin, Vincent, Morgan, Trey, Dominic, Reese and Blaise; three brothers, Richard (Carol) Wanta, Robert (June) Wanta and Randy (Roxy) Wanta, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and one brother in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Rev. Gregory Bohren will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of Mass at the church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Marshfield Medical Center, Pride TLC, DaVita Dialysis, Aspirus Wausau Hospital, especially Dr. Jane Symanski, for their kindness and gentleness given to Ken and his family. A special thanks to Sister Mary Ellen for her prayers and visits and also a thanks to Father Greg and Pastor Dan.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

“Ken, you will be missed and we love you so much. Thank you for being the man you were. Your caring and loving ways showed us how much you loved us all.”