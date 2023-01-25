Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Wausau West boys hockey team scored four unanswered goals during the final two periods and came from behind to beat Wisconsin Rapids 5-2 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Tuesday at the South Wood County Ice Arena.

After a short-handed goal by West’s Judah Leder 4:48 into the game, Wisconsin Rapids came back with two goals from Carsen Gause to take a 2-1 lead.

West held the Raiders scoreless the rest of the way and the offense took control. Ray Reineck tied the game with 11:05 to go in the second period and Grant Halmstad put the Warriors ahead five minutes later.

Leder and Ayden Abuzzahab added goals in the final three minutes of the third period to give the Warriors a needed win in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. The Warriors (9-9, 6-1 WVC) are one-half game behind first-place Stevens Point (6-0) and the two teams will play at Point on Thursday.

Thomas Gerum had three assists and goaltender Parks Guenther saved 26 shots for Wausau West.

Warriors 5, Raiders 2

Wausau West 1 2 2 – 5

Wisconsin Rapids 2 0 0 – 2

First period: 1. WW, Judah Leder, sh., 4:48; 2. WR, Carsen Gause (Carter Morrison, Jax Pagel), pp., 5:36; 3. WR, Gause (Keynan Miller, Josh Dekarske), 15:53.

Second period: 4. WW, Ray Reineck (Cooper Depuydt, Thomas Gerum), pp., 5:55; 5. WW, Grant Halmstad (Leder, Gerum), 10:48.

Third period: 6. WW, Leder (Gerum, Mason DeBroux), 14:48; 7. WW, Ayden Abuzzahab (Reineck, Depuydt), 15:45.

Saves: WW, Parks Guenther 26; WR, Milo Spurling 28.

Records: Wausau West 9-9, 6-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wisconsin Rapids 11-6, 3-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.