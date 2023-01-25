Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau West girls basketball team picked up its third-straight win with a 51-38 victory over Merrill in Wisconsin Valley Conference action Tuesday night at West High School.

Lexie White had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Ayla Christensen hit three 3-pointers and added 13 points for the Warriors, who are now 11-6 overall and 5-2 in the WVC.

West plays at first-place Stevens Point on Friday. The Panthers are 7-0 in the Valley.

Warriors 51, Bluejays 38

MERRILL (38): Statistics not reported. Record: 11-8, 3-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU WEST (51): Emma Morehead 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly Kray 4-5 1-1 9, Brooke Schaefer 0-0 0-0 0, Ayla Christensen 5-12 0-0 13, Paige Anderson 1-7 0-0 2, Harper Mead 0-2 2-2 2, Lexie White 5-11 5-8 15, Molly Anderson 4-8 2-2 10. FG: 19-45. FT: 10-13. 3-pointers: 3-11 (Christensen 3-8, White 0-1, P. Anderson 0-2). Rebounds: 25 (White 10). Record: 11-6, 5-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.