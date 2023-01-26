Now-May 31

Tween Writing Group (All locations)

From Jan. 1 through May 31, young writers between the ages of 8-14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group organized by the Marathon County Public Library. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3GzgWaK. For more info, call 715-261-7220.



Feb. 1

Adults can socialize with others while playing games, doing puzzles or working on craft projects during a monthly social hour on Feb. 1 from 1-3 p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free. For more info, call 715-693-2144.



Feb. 4

Book Bowl: The Prequel (MCPL Wausau)

Students involved in Wausau School District’s 2023 Book Bowl can prepare for this year’s competition with some fun and games on Feb. 4 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Kids can test their knowledge of this year’s books by answering trivia questions about the books and playing games like Jenga, charades and more. Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

LEGO Block Party (MCPL Rothschild)

Children of all ages and their families are invited to build creative projects using LEGO blocks on Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Feb. 6

Moon Phase Puzzle Project (MCPL Edgar)

Kids can learn about the different phases of the moon while also making a fun and interactive puzzle project on Feb. 6 from 4-5 p.m. at the Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar. Free, with all supplies provided. For more info, call 715-352-3155.

Feb. 9

Elephant and Piggie Party (MCPL Wausau)

Come to the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, for a morning of celebrating all things Elephant and Piggie! On Feb. 9 from 10-11 a.m., we’ll read a variety of Gerald and Piggie books written by Mo Willems, followed by crafts and activities related to this favorite early reader book series. Free and open to all families. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Feb. 10

Pasta Snowflakes! (MCPL Hatley)

Kids can create their own unique snowflakes using pasta, paint and other supplies during a free craft event on Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. All supplies provided. For more info, call 715-446-3537.



Feb. 11

Elephant and Piggie Party (MCPL Wausau)

Do your kids love Elephant and Piggie? Then bring them to a special story time on Feb. 11 from 10-11 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Hear a variety of Gerald and Piggie stories written by Mo Willems, followed by activities and craft-making. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

DIY Egg Carton Jellyfish (MCPL Rothschild)

Children and their parents/caregivers can make jellyfish out of egg cartons and other craft supplies on Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, with all supplies provided. For more info, call 715-359-6208.

Feb. 14

Pokémon Club (MCPL Wausau)

Are you an upper-elementary or middle school-aged kid who loves Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Feb. 14 from 4-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and you can play the card game with other kids, too. Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.