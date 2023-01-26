Wausau Pilot & Review

Be honest. Have you ever seen a dog more good looking than me? The name is Boots and now that we’ve met, both of our worlds are going to change. I’m a guy who has always been a little misunderstood and often left behind but you are going to change all that – I can feel it! I like to keep my inner circle small but I’m OK if it includes humans, dogs, cats or a combination of all three. I LOVE to play and promise to be your number one adventure buddy. They say the shelter is where pets go to find second chances… and I’m hoping you’re mine.

Animal ID 51484179 Species Dog Breed Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown)/Mix Age 1 year 2 months 19 days Gender Male Size Medium Color Brown/Golden Declawed No Intake Date 11/7/2022

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

