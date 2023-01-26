Wausau Pilot & Review

Be honest. Have you ever seen a dog more good looking than me? The name is Boots and now that we’ve met, both of our worlds are going to change. I’m a guy who has always been a little misunderstood and often left behind but you are going to change all that – I can feel it! I like to keep my inner circle small but I’m OK if it includes humans, dogs, cats or a combination of all three. I LOVE to play and promise to be your number one adventure buddy. They say the shelter is where pets go to find second chances… and I’m hoping you’re mine.

Animal ID51484179 
SpeciesDog 
BreedMixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown)/Mix 
Age1 year 2 months 19 days 
GenderMale 
SizeMedium 
ColorBrown/Golden 
DeclawedNo 
Intake Date11/7/2022 

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.