Be honest. Have you ever seen a dog more good looking than me? The name is Boots and now that we’ve met, both of our worlds are going to change. I’m a guy who has always been a little misunderstood and often left behind but you are going to change all that – I can feel it! I like to keep my inner circle small but I’m OK if it includes humans, dogs, cats or a combination of all three. I LOVE to play and promise to be your number one adventure buddy. They say the shelter is where pets go to find second chances… and I’m hoping you’re mine.
|Animal ID
|51484179
|Species
|Dog
|Breed
|Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown)/Mix
|Age
|1 year 2 months 19 days
|Gender
|Male
|Size
|Medium
|Color
|Brown/Golden
|Declawed
|No
|Intake Date
|11/7/2022
Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.
To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.