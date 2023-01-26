WAUSAU – The Marathon County Broadband Task Force urges residents to review a Federal Communications Commission’s draft of the national broadband map to identify inaccuracies and challenge the draft.

The FCC is calling on consumers, state, local and tribal government entities and other stakeholders to help verify the accuracy of the data.

This new map is the most granular and up-to-date federal map of where broadband is and is not available across the country. The FCC’s new broadband maps will be used to determine the allocation of federal funds to build broadband infrastructure.

To view the new map, visit broadbandmap.gov/ and type in the address of your home or small business.

If the information is inaccurate or incomplete, you can submit a challenge by filling out the availability challenge form. Instructions for submitting the form can be found on the FCC website at help.bdc.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/articles/10476040597787-How-to-File-an-Availability-Challenge.

“Access to adequate and affordable internet service is critically important to Marathon County’s economy, health and overall prosperity,” said John Robinson, Marathon County Board member and Broadband Task Force chairman.

Gov. Tony Evers and Public Service Commission of Wisconsin Chairperson Rebecca Valcq recently announced the state will receive more than $5 million to begin planning for the deployment and adoption of high-speed internet in Wisconsin through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment and Digital Equity Act, under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Wisconsin could expect an allocation of $700 million to $1.1 billion for broadband expansion under BEAD, depending on the FCC’s mapping data.