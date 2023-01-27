Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is for those of us with a sweet tooth – which means, just about all of us! The Candy Shop is a luscious, refreshing beverage with a decidedly adult twist. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Candy Shop

2 oz Midori

2 oz lime vodka

2 oz Blue Curacao

Sweet

Seltzer

Lifesavers, for garnish

To create this drink, pour the liquids into tall glass filled with ice, garnish with lifesavers – then serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.