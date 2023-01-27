Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Gabe Simonson and Cole Van Slyke had goals in the third period to lift D.C. Everest to a 5-3 win over Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys hockey game Thursday at the Marshfield Area Ice Arena.

The game was a back-and-forth affair throughout as each team fought back from deficits.

Noah Peterson scored just 23 seconds into the game to give Marshfield a quick lead before Everest responded with goals by Thomas Passineau and Carson Oertel.

The Tigers tied the game on a goal by Tanner Shortt with 3:50 to go in the first period, knotting the score at 2-2.

D.C. Everest pushed ahead again on a goal by John Freidel 44 seconds into the second before, but the Tigers took advantage of a power play and scored with 7:58 to go when Tyler Reissmann slipped one in, tying the game again.

Simonson’s goal came on a power play 1:50 into the third and Van Slyke added an insurance goal with 4:34 left for the Evergreens.

Griffen Bunnell had 24 saves in goal for D.C. Everest (8-10, 4-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference), including stopping all 11 shots he faced in the third period.

Cole Halvorsen had 22 saves for the Tigers, who fall to 10-10 and 1-6 in the conference.

D.C. Everest hosts Sun Prairie for a nonconference game Friday before playing Marshfield again next Tuesday at Greenheck Fieldhouse.

Evergreens 5, Tigers 3

D.C. Everest 2 1 2 – 5

Marshfield 2 1 0 – 3

First period: 1. M, Noah Peterson, 0:23; 2. DC, Thomas Passineau (Kole Ress, Xavier May), pp., 4:40; 3. DC, Carson Oertel (John Freidel), 11:38; 4. M, Tanner Shortt (Charlie Kenney), 13:10.

Second period: 5. DC, Freidel (Keaton Oettinger, Nolan Elgersma), 0:44; 6. M, Tyler Reissmann (Peterson, Jacek Mancheski), pp., 9:02.

Third period: 7. DC, Gabe Simonson (Oettinger, Ress), pp., 1:50; 8. DC, Cole Van Slyke (Passineau, Adam McKaig), 13:26.

Saves: DC, Griffen Bunnell 24; M, Cole Halvorsen 22.

Records: D.C. Everest 8-10, 4-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 10-10, 1-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference.