Kenneth E. Fisher

Kenneth “Ken” Edward Fisher, 80, of Wausau passed away following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on January 24, 2023 surrounded by his family.

He went through life with his heart full and a desire to care for his wife and sons. He spent most of his time with his family creating memories they will hold onto for years to come.

His journey began on October 25, 1942 born to Lenore (Fenhaus) and Walter Fisher in Wausau. Ken graduated from Wausau High School and in 1963 he joined the U.S. Navy serving for four years, part of which was with the manned spacecraft recovery force and also on the USS-Peterson DE-152. Upon returning to civilian life Ken began his lifelong career as a baker at Best Bakery alongside his brother and later at Copps Corp. While Ken was proud of serving his country, his greatest accomplishment was being the best father and husband he could be. He married his soul mate Mary Sydow on May 18, 1974. Together they raised three sons: Kyle, Korey, and Keith.

Ken enjoyed his many deer hunting trips and annual Wisconsin hunt with his family, friends, and relatives. He was also a collector of vintage jukeboxes. He was most proud of the 1950 Seeburg B that he and Mary restored together. He loved going up north camping and later spending time at their cabin in Tomahawk, enjoying drinks, fish fries, playing cards, four-wheeling, and ice fishing. Much of his joy came from having his sons and grandchildren come visit and spend quality time around the campfire or in the cottage listening to music. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Survivors include his wife Mary; sons, Kyle, Korey (Andrea), and Keith; grandchildren, Isla, Kendra, Mason, and Evelyn; his brother, Rodney (Bonnie) Fisher; sisters, Geri (Hubie) Wojciechowski, Ann (Roy) Notz, and Debbie Bellivue; his in-laws, Sally Sarlot, Lynda Emmons, Jim (Pam) Sydow, Jean Sydow, Mike (Lynne) Sydow, Dianne Sydow, and Mary Ann Schwalbach; and his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Alva Hickman; brother, Alva (JR) Hickman; sister-in-law, Diana Nickel; and brother-in-law, Roger Sydow.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, with Rev. James Mayland officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas, with military honors accorded by V.F.W. Burns Post #388. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mount View Health Care Center and Aspirus Wausau Hospital/Hospice for all of their support and care for Kenneth.

Billy D. Fergot

Billy D. Fergot, 91, Edgar, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

He was born November 8, 1931, in Edgar, son of the late George and Marie (Devlin) Fergot. Upon graduation from high school, he joined the military and served in two branches, the Navy and Marine Corps., First Marine Division, serving in the Korean War. On February 12, 1955, he married Sylvia Berg from Edgar.

Starting his working career for Kresge Co. (K-Mart) he started in 1955 as a stock boy and retired in 1988 as a Regional District Manager. He was a member of the Edgar Lions Club, served as a chairman for the Parks Committee, sat on the Edgar Village Board, served as a Boy Scout representative, and along with his wife, Sylvia, started the Edgar annual Easter Egg Hunt for community children. For over 35 years, Billy was a member of the American Legion, Post No. 393 where he served as a commander and finance officer. He also enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Sylvia; children, Daniel (Sandy Taylor), James (Kerri), and Janet; grandchildren, Jeremy Apel, Shannon Medina, Shelly Dixon, Joshua (Christina), Kristina, Zachary, and Jacob Fergot; ten great grandchildren; brothers, Robert and Harold “Sam.”

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George Jr., Roy and Gordon, and sisters, Marjorie Roberts, Edith Moore, Nancy Ulrich, and Janet.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. June 8, 2023 at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. and again Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services all at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. Full military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post No. 393 at St. John Cemetery, Edgar following the Mass.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

William J. Achterberg

William J. Achterberg, 87, from the Town of Hamburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born on July 24, 1935, in the town of Goodrich, to the late William and Josephine (Fishbach) Achterberg. On August 31, 1957 he married Lois Voigt at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Little Chicago. They lived their entire lives in Hamburg, where they raised five children on a farm. She preceded him in death on June 26, 2008.

William, who was known locally as either Bill or Billy, was the owner/operator of Achterberg Logging for many years. He, along with his wife Lois, farmed in the town of Hamburg during that time. While their farming interests varied from milk cattle to beef cattle, and then back to milk cattle, it wasn’t unusual to also see hogs, chickens, ducks and even a few geese over the years. In true farmer fashion, everything that was raised on the farm, also wound up the table sooner or later.

One of his more enjoyable hobbies was spending time in the woods during the Fall, hunting for whatever was in season. He took great pride in his guns and his marksmanship, along with his skills at bagging many trophy bucks during the annual rifle season. I recall one time, during rifle season, that he was bragging about how accurate his rifle was to other hunters. He claimed that it could shoot the hole out of a doughnut at 75 paces. Of course, after some good natured ribbing amongst the gathered hunters, he upped the ante. He claimed that any steady shooter using his gun could do it including, his 14 year old son. Well, the game was on! A doughnut was grabbed from the table, a pencil sized stick was grabbed off of a nearby tree and thrust through the center of that doughnut and it was placed in the ground about 75 paces from the truck. The would be challenger took careful aim and Bam!, proceeded to clip a chunk out of the inside edge of that doughnut! Well, things were looking pretty good and he believed his shot would be tough to beat! Next up was Bill’s son, who placed that rifle across the hood of that truck, took careful aim and Bam!, nothing happened. No doughnut spray or movement at all. Of course that caused a lot of jeering right away, but Bill held up his hand and said ‘Hang On, go and grab that doughnut and bring it here’. After a quick trot out into the snow covered field, it was brought back for close inspection. And there it was… a perfect hole right through the center of that stick, in the center of that doughnut hole. I can’t imagine how proud he must have felt at that moment.

Bill will be forever remembered as the neighborhood fabricator, craftsman, and local design/builder of farm and logging equipment. Whether he was making something for his own use, or yours, he could make it to fit the specific needs of that specific problem. From heavy duty hay wagons with dual rear tires to logging truck racks that could also dump, his latest project would always be interesting. When he wasn’t building something, he invested his time in repairing and maintaining farm equipment. Over the years, he has repaired, overhauled and worked on many pieces of equipment, including an Oliver 77 that his Dad had purchased new. It still runs yet today. Last, but not least, when you needed the “Hail Mary” repair for that obsolete part or piece of equipment, on short notice, he was your man.

As the years passed, he never lost that urge to build one more project or buy one more treasure for his collection of Oliver tractors, logging equipment and bulldozers.

Survivors include a sister, Beulah (Effort) Degner, five children, Jane (Eugene) Westfall, Hamburg, Scott (Lauri) Achterberg, Wausau, Jay Achterberg, Hamburg, Paul (Cindy) Achterberg, Hamburg and Thomas (Amy) Achterberg, Merrill; eleven grandchildren and seven great-granchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Josephine (Josie) Achterberg, his wife, Lois (Voigt) Achterberg, sisters; Beatrice (Clarence) Kriewald, Viginia (Willard) Duerr, Delores (Raymond) Hopperdietzel, a grandson and a great-grandson.

Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services, all at the Athens funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jason P. Behm

ason Paul Behm; age 41, of Wausau passed away on January 18, 2023.

Jason was born in Rhinelander Wisconsin to Jack and Gail Behm on December 4, 1981.

He was employed at GreenHeck Fan Corporation.

In Jason’s free time he enjoyed working on cars, playing pool, fishing, hunting and hanging out with friends.

He is survived by his son named Rylee Jaeger and Mylee Hebert who was like a daughter. His

4 siblings: Becky (Mark) Behm, Nicholas Behm Sr, Kim (Tony) Rowe, & Jack Behm Jr. and his special friend Jessica Jaeger, nieces and nephews

Lexie (Ethan) Behm, Ashanti Easter, Damian Smith, Nick Behm Jr, Lesley (Brad) Rowe, Sheena (Dan) Preisler, and Dalenna (AJ) Raith.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jack & Gail Behm, Grandparents Harris and Gladys Krueger, and Mary Fermanich.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday February 4th from 2pm to 5pm. at the Eagles Club in Wausau.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Barbara L. Desnoyers

Barbara Lee Desnoyers, 85 of Weston passed away January 22, 2023.

She was born June 30, 1937 in Tomahawk WI, to Gordon and Mary Virginia (Griffith) Davis.

Barbara was raised in Dearborn MI. She spent summers at Essex Lodge in Tomahawk WI, which was founded by her grandparents. This is where she met her future husband John “Jack” Desnoyers. They were married October 10, 1959 in Michigan, then moved to Weston where they raised two daughters.

Barbara and Jack were avid Packer fans and enjoyed attending many games together, but most of all she enjoyed watching her grandson’s sporting events.

Barbara belonged to several bridge clubs. Playing bridge was the highlight of her week.

She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl (Michael) Ullenbrauck and Anne (Bruce) Pecha, grandsons Chad Ullenbrauck, Ryan (Megan) Ullenbrauck, Zachary Pecha, Lucas Pecha and two great-grandsons, Tanner and Mason Ullenbrauck.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jack and brother Thomas Davis.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the emergency and palliative care staff at Marshfield Medical Center for their compassionate care.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

William Duesselmann Jr.

William “Bill” Duesselmann, Jr., 77, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at The Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Croix Hospice after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Bill was born on May 3, 1945, in Harlem Hospital, New York. He was welcomed into the lives of his parents, Dr. William and Daisy Ethel Duesselmann, on December 12, 1945. He grew up in Huntington, Long Island. He spent his childhood going on “house calls” with his father, summer camps in upstate NY, and swimming and diving for clams in the ocean. One of his favorite childhood memories was Christmastime in NY at Rockefeller Center and seeing shows at Radio City Music Hall.

He attended primary school in Huntington; the NY Military Academy, Cornwall on Hudson, NY, for junior high; and The Anderson School for Boys, NY, for senior high. He excelled in track, football, and soccer and graduated in 1963. Upon graduation, he entered the Marine Corps in July 1963 and served until July 1967. He was a proud combat Vietnam veteran who returned home after suffering combat injuries.

He struggled to find his way after Vietnam. Always interested in the woods, he attended forestry school at SUNY Ranger School in 1968, but he desired something different. While exploring his options, he worked a variety of jobs including phlebotomist, a summertime NY schools custodian, and forest fire watch in the Boundary Waters while in Ely, MN. Part of searching for who he was included moving to northern MN for nature and to play football at Vermilion Community College, Ely. While there, he met Julie Brockbank. They married in 1973, but later divorced.

They moved to Ladysmith to be closer to Julie’s extended family. During that time, he attended Mount Senario College, Ladysmith. He graduated in 1977 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work. His love of the woods and solitude pulled him out to Weyerhaeuser where he worked as a logger and lived from 1979 until his last year of life, when he moved back to Ladysmith.

He will be remembered as “Papa Bill,” as his grandchildren adored him. His granddaughter, Isabella, loved her time at his woods’ house learning about trees and smelling their needles. William enjoyed playing chess with “his best boy,” talking football, and spending time with him at sports events. Sara and Brandon both loved visiting with him, listening to stories, and enjoying Dairy Queen treats.

He is survived by his daughters, Heather (Thomas Burke) Duesselmann, Wausau, and Lisa Brockbank, Ladysmith; grandchildren: Isabella (Tyler Hudson) D’Burke, William D’Burke, and Sara and Brandon Brockbank; and friends and extended family, including Dan and Brenda Brockbank, Sheilah (Zach) Berg, Sarah (Tim) Ricks, and Aaron Prince.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Gail.

Bill will be interred with military honors at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (NWVMC), Spooner, WI, at a later date this spring.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the NWVMC in memory of Bill.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.