By Shereen Siewert

A man who spent four years in jail waiting for his court case to be resolved in Wausau was released in December for time served, only to face new serious charges filed this week.

The saga began in September 2018 when Nhia Lee, formerly of Green Bay, was stopped by a Marathon County Deputy on Hwy. 29 for an expired license plate, according to court documents. Investigators discovered more than 40 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle and prosecutors charged Lee with drug trafficking charges. But the court system was unable to find a public defender to represent Lee, even though he qualified financially. The Wisconsin Public Defender’s Office says their organization went through an estimated 100 requests for attorneys to take the case. All turned it down.

Wisconsin law requires the court to hold a preliminary hearing within 10 days of an initial court appearance when a defendant’s cash bond is higher than $500, unless time limits are waived or a judge finds cause for delay. In Lee’s case, 113 days went by before a preliminary hearing was held. An attorney representing Lee asked for a dismissal, alleging that her client’s rights had been violated. The case went all the way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Ultimately, the case was dismissed and refiled on June 20.

Finally, on Dec. 2, 2022 Lee was convicted of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver and misappropriation of ID to avoid penalty. Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill sentenced Lee to three years in prison but allowed for 1,331 days of credit for time served while awaiting trial. Lee was released and ordered to remain on extended supervision for three years.

Now, Lee, who lists a Wausau address, is behind bars again after being charged with new crimes, less than two months after his release.

On Friday, Lee was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, manufacturing or delivering amphetamine, fleeing an officer and possessing drug paraphernalia connected to an incident on Wednesday in Wausau.

In addition to the criminal charges, Lee was issued multiple citations for failing to stop at a stop sign, along with a citation for driving without a valid license.

On Friday, Lee made an initial appearance and was ordered to have no contact with two Wausau co-defendants, Jenna Slaby and Bradley Childers, according to online court records. A review hearing is set for Feb. 1 with a preliminary hearing.

Lee could also face additional penalties connected to the earlier case because he was on extended supervision, Wisconsin’s version of parole, at the time of his most recent arrest. That means he could be ordered to spend another three years behind bars as part of the earlier sentencing arrangement. Court records show he has a string of prior convictions in multiple counties ranging from battery to fraudulent use of a credit card and other various crimes.

He remains behind bars on a $150,000 cash bond.

Additional details surrounding Lee’s arrest and the charges against him will be added after a review of the formal complaint.