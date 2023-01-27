Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Kade Smigaj two goals and two assist to help lead Stevens Point to a 7-4 win over Wausau West in a battle of the top two teams in the Wisconsin Valley Conference boys hockey standings on Thursday at K.B. Willett Ice Arena.

Mason Keller, Jackson Spees and Jackson Schroeder had goals to help the Panthers build a 3-0 lead before West mounted a comeback.

Chase Crass and Thomas Gerum scored for the Warriors, only to see Stevens Point score to more goals around a West goal from Cade Damrow to take a 5-3 lead into the third period.

Stevens Point’s Coy Brish and Wausau West’s Cooper Depuydt exchanged goals in the third before Smigaj added his second score to finish off the win for the Panthers.

Stevens Point improves to 14-3 overall and remains undefeated at 7-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. West is now 9-10 and 6-2 in the conference.

Stevens Point can clinch no worse than a share of its third-straight Wisconsin Valley Conference championship by winning once in its last three games.

Both teams play nonconference games on Saturday as Stevens Point will host Chippewa Falls and West will travel to Hudson.

Panthers 7, Warriors 4

Wausau West 0 3 1 – 4

Stevens Point 1 4 2 – 7

First period: 1. SP, Mason Keller (Kade Smigaj).

Second period: 2. SP, Jackson Spees; 3. SP, Jackson Schroeder; 4. WW, Chase Crass (Grant Halmstad, Judah Leder); 5. WW, Thomas Gerum (Leder), pp.; 6. SP, Smigaj (Jamie Reeve); 7. WW, Cade Damrow (Mason DeBroux, Brody Brimacombe); 8. SP, Mason Dillingham (Smigaj).

Third period: 9. SP, Coy Brish (Dillingham); 10. WW, Cooper Depuydt (Brimacombe, Gerum), pp.; 11. SP, Smigaj.

Saves: WW, Parks Guenther 24; SP, Hunter Christjohn 20.

Records: Wausau West 9-10, 6-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Stevens Point 14-3, 7-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.