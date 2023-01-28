Wausau Pilot & Review

Chilly weather calls for chili. We don’t make the rules! This black bean chili has all the hearty satisfaction you know and love about chili, with a new smoky chipotle twist. YUM.

This fiber-packed dish is the perfect meal for these frigid days, or any time you’re craving a warm bowl of nourishment. Just 1 pot and 30 minutes required. Click HERE for the full recipe.