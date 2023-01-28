Wausau Pilot & Review

Organizations in Wausau are seeking volunteers to ensure the city’s most vulnerable residents are warm, fed and safe as temperatures plummet into the single digits and below zero.

A collaborative effort is underway, but more help is needed. Catholic Charities Warming Shelter seeks volunteers to assist during intake hours and in the morning, from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. this weekend. Call 715-391-3811 to learn more and volunteer your time.

Open Door is also looking for daytime volunteers to serve between the hours of 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are also in search of donated meals. Crockpot meals, sandwiches, snacks, soups and casseroles are all welcome, as are donations of coffee, juice and water. Please call Open Door at 715-848-4044.