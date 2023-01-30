(WAUSAU) Lani Rethaber Executive Director of Patriot K9’s in Wausau and a United States Marine and National Guard Veteran spoke at the Wausau American Legion Post 10 meeting on January 17, 2023 at Bunker Restaurant in Wausau.

Lani Rethaber at Post 10

Lani talked about the Service Dog Training program for Veterans and active-duty military. The canine, training and equipment are supplied free of charge to qualified Veterans. The certified service dogs accompany the Veterans in their daily life after graduation from the 24-week training program.

The Wausau American Legion Post 10 is a proud sponsor of the new “Paws for Patriots” partnership between Patriot K9’s in Wausau and Redgranite Correctional Institution in Waushara County. This program helps train service dogs for Veterans. It is a puppy development program for service dog candidates. It trains the puppies for the first-year requirements of a Service Dog in training. Fourteen puppies have already been placed with inmates who are raising the puppies. The puppies will stay with the inmates 24/7 for up to a year as they train them to be placed with Veterans.

The inmates are very happy to be part of the puppy training program. Patriot K9’s is also happy with the program because of the results achieved and their need for puppy raisers. If you’re interested in learning more about Patriot K9’s, or would like to raise a puppy yourself, you can find more info at https://patriotk9s.org/ or contact them at 715-298-1373 or info@patriotk9s.org

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann