MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public listening session for the proposed Wolf Management Plan on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 as part of the public review and comment period.

This listening session is an additional opportunity for anyone interested to provide input on the proposed plan while the public review and comment period remains open until Feb. 28.

Registration is required by noon CST on Feb. 6 for anyone wishing to provide comment on the proposed plan during the listening session. Registrants will speak in the order of which they’ve signed up, and each speaker will have two minutes. Speakers are also encouraged to review the plan on the DNR’s Wolf Management Plan webpage before joining the listening session.

Members of the public who do not wish to provide testimony during the hearing and only want to listen can watch a live feed of the hearing on the DNR’s YouTube channel. After the event, the recording will be accessible on YouTube for on-demand viewing.

DNR staff will give a brief overview of the plan, and the public comment period will immediately follow. To make sure we hear from everyone who registers to speak, staff will not be addressing questions.

In addition to the public listening session, the DNR will continue to accept comments through the Online Comment Tool, email (DNRWildlifeSwitchboard@wisconsin.gov) or through the mail until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2023.

Please mail comments to:

Wolf Management Plan Comments

101 S. Webster St.

PO Box 7921

Madison, WI 53707-7921

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Proposed Wolf Management Plan Listening Session

WHEN: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7

WHERE: Register in advance to speak via Zoom.

WATCH LIVE: Members of the public who do not wish to provide testimony during the hearing and only want to listen can watch a live feed of the hearing on the DNR’s YouTube channel.