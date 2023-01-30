Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Large amounts of money are spent on many school board elections. Often that money comes from outside district special interest sources. School board elections used to be low campaign spending races. Special interest groups spend large sums to influence the education of public school students. These special interests have their own agenda, whether political, religious, or ideological, and would like the school system to be vehicles for spreading it to impressionable young people. This is indoctrination disguised as education. These groups would have teachers instruct students in what to think, instead of preparing them to think.

Some educators talk about “covering” a topic. I taught world history in high school. My job was not to cover topics, but to uncover them. What I mean, is that for students to learn a new topic, they need to learn the vocabulary that describes the content. The new words become the building blocks upon which the student can study and understand the topic. They must also learn the factual and timeline framework of the content to be studied. That would be the period of history, the culture of the country being studied, the novel, the scientific experiment, the math problem, or whatever they will be learning about. The objective is to provide the tools to open up the topic so that later in life the student will have the building blocks for further thought and study. Covering the material suggests that there is no more to know about it. That is a technique of indoctrination. Uncovering a topic opens it to further investigation and thought.

An example of uncovering a topic is when our Wausau West High School world history team taught about Chinese history. Looking at the unit terms and assignments, students would see the Chinese names and terms and say. “I’m going to hate studying this.” At the end of the unit I would talk to students about Chinese history. We would use the formerly unfamiliar Chinese names and terms. I would ask if they remembered their original comments, and many students would say how much they now enjoyed learning about China. Our fear of unfamiliar subjects is most often rooted in our lack of the terminology and structure of the topic. Once students feel secure in their grasp of the terms and background of a subject they have the confidence to use their critical reasoning.

Public education is a subject of attack for various religious, social, and political groups. They want public school students to be receptacles of their propaganda. They do not trust students with the terminology and background to find their own voice. They do not trust the questions they may ask of our political and social structures. They want to ban books that provoke questioning and thought (personally, I feel that if a book is considered worth banning, it must be worth reading). All of this effort by anti-public education groups is aimed at covering topics they fear will cause students to think and ask questions.

It is a sad society that fears educating of all of its children through enhancing their critical intelligence and creativity in well-funded, and academically challenging, public schools.

If the children of ordinary citizens are educated in good public schools, they may question the fairness of a society based on an oligarchy of wealth, or narrow sectarian religious, and racist interests. We have a choice to make for our public school students, educate or indoctrinate? The object of public education is not to replicate our generation’s minds in our students, but to prepare them to surpass our intellectual achievements.

Rick Lohr, Marathon