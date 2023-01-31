Wausau Pilot & Review

A home in Athens was badly damaged by fire Tuesday, while crews were forced to battle the blaze in bitterly cold temperatures.

The first call was transmitted at about 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 31, summoning firefighters to the 900 block of Plisch Street. Witnesses reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the manufactured home and windows were heard breaking as the fire spread.

Initial reports suggest the home was not occupied.

Extreme cold hampers firefighting and complicates efforts for crews working at a scene. Apparatus slows down from poor road conditions, firefighters move more slowly on snow pack and ice and when advancing lines, and hitting fire hydrants is tougher.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

