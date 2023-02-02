Wausau Pilot & Review

Rescue crews were called to the scene of yet another snowmobile crash Thursday morning, capping off a dangerous week in northern Wisconsin.

The crash was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on a trail at Fred Luke Road in the Vilas County town of Plum Lake. One person, a male, was injured in the crash. The extent of his injuries is not yet clear.

The crash comes on the heels of several deadly incidents over the past week. Four people died in a four-day span, bringing the number of fatal snowmobile crashes in Wisconsin to seven so far this year.

On Sunday, a crash reported at about 7 p.m. took the life of a 54-year-old Illinois man. Vilas County officials say T. G. Redfern struck a tree and died at the scene.

The crash happened on Trail 17 near Schuman Road.

Another two crashes were reported within hours of one another last Thursday. A 59-year-old Phelps woman, later identified as Deanna Kiel, died when she crashed into another snowmobile while riding in a group, officials said. That crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. near Phelps, also in Vilas County.

Hours later, 57-year-old Michael Green, of Illinois, died when he was crossing Hwy. 47 north of Rhinelander and was struck by an oncoming pickup.

And late Friday, 41-year-old Matthew Finstrom, also of Illinois, died after passing another snowmobile driver at a high rate of speed. Police say Finstrom was ejected from his machine and died at the scene.

Wausau Pilot & Review is working to learn more information about the Feb. 2 crash and will update this story.

