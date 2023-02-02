Wausau Pilot & Review

A helicopter was paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash, the second in a 90-minute span in Vilas County.

Initial scanner reports suggest two people were injured in the head-on crash, with two sleds involved. The crash was reported at about noon on Thursday near Snipe Lake in St. Germain. Two people were reported unconscious at the scene with CPR in progress as rescue crews arrived. A landing zone was being established as of 12:13 p.m. with a medical helicopter en route.

The crash is the second of two on Thursday in Vilas County. The first crash was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on a trail at Fred Luke Road in Plum Lake. One person, a male, was injured in the crash. The extent of his injuries is not yet clear.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

