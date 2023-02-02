John Klicpera, 38, of Marshfield. Jan. 30, 2023: Bail jumping - repeater

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Eric Belton, 37, of Wisconsin Rapids. Initial appearance Feb. 2, 2023: Stalking, bail jumping
Tony Koeller, 55, of Weston. Jan. 27, 2023: Forgery, bail jumping
Kristina Jenkins, 30, of Delavan. Jan. 27, 2023: Bail jumping – repeater, second-offense OWI
Warrant issued: Matthew J. Deets, 35, of Rothschild. Feb. 1, 2023: Intimidate a victim of a domestic abuse crime, bail jumping
Brad Childers, 34, of Tigerton. Jan. 27, 2023: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, bail jumping
John Klicpera, 38, of Marshfield. Jan. 30, 2023: Bail jumping – repeater
Kole McGeshick, 32, of Mosinee. Jan. 30, 2023: Bail jumping, third-offense OWI, resisting or obstructing an officer – repeater
Nathan Pehlke, 27, of Wausau. Jan. 31, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Nathan M. Rahmlow, 22, of Wausau. Feb. 10, 2023: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent
Jeremy A. Campbell, 39 of Wausau. Feb. 1, 2023: Possession of child pornography
Matthew J. Vollmer, 36, of Weston. Jan. 30, 2023: Intimidating a victim, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse repeater