WAUSAU – Join the Marathon County Historical Society’s annual Valentines Family Tea at 2 p.m. Feb. 11.

Dress your best or attend as you are. Activities will include a children’s tea, sweet treats, a Valentine Day craft and photo fun.

Tickets are $5 per child and $20 per family maximum.

Tickets are available in advance or at the door, 410 Mcindoe St., Wausau. For more information or to buy tickets, contact the historical society at 715-842-5750 or go to marathoncountyhistory.org.