This week’s special feature centers on an event, rather than an organization. After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Woodson YMCA’s cherished Father Daughter Dance is back – to the delight of many people throughout the community. The semi-formal fundraiser, a 30-plus year tradition in Wausau, draws hundreds of girls and their fathers to enjoy dancing, crafting and quality time. The popular event isn’t just limited to dads, however, as grandfathers or other special friends are also welcome. Stephanie Daniels, Aspirus Branch and Childcare Services Director, said the dance started as a way to garner support the organization’s annual Y For All Campaign, which allows the YMCA to sponsor members who cannot otherwise afford to join. Today, the Father Daughter Dance remains a crucial tool in ensuring no one is turned away from the opportunity of a YMCA membership.

Daniels emphasized everyone age 3 and older is welcome, including non-members. The childcare leadership team works heard each year to put on an event that will create memories that last a lifetime.

Not only is this the first time in two years that the event has been held, it is the first time in the organization’s gorgeous new downtown branch. The annual dance will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets can be purchased at either Woodson YMCA location and are priced at $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers when purchased in advance. Tickets at the door are $25.

Scroll for photos from the 202 event:

(Courtesy of the Woodson YMCA)

Tell us about this great event. What do you have planned?

There will be crafts, raffles, photo booths, cookies and punch, and – of course – music and dancing. We will have crafts for parents to purchase at $1 per craft. We will also have raffle tickets for sale with over 30 baskets filled with wonderful goods and prizes. The dance is semi-formal, a great opportunity to dress up and have a night to remember. We want everyone to be comfortable. Whatever works for your family!

What do you want attendees to come away with? What do you want them to experience and remember?

We want everyone to have a blast with their parent! These are memories that will last a lifetime. I have people who will come to the membership desk and will say, “I remember taking my daughter to this dance. It was so fun!” We have also have grandparents taking their grandkids to this dance. It’s wonderful to see. I also want people to understand that their money is directly impacting families in our community. This campaign truly allows us to fulfill our mission.

What are the kinds of comments you hear from people after they attend?

We get comments like: “I had just a great time with my little girl! She’s not young forever.” Or, “I need this special time with my daughter. Thank you!” We often hear “this is a night we won’t forget.”

What do you wish more people knew about this event?

This dance is so much more than a dance. I’m so glad that memories are being made but also know you are supporting your community and making us stronger.

