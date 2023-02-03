Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Joseph F. Sautner

Surrounded by loved ones at home, Joseph “Joe” Frank Sautner, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Joe was born May 8, 1979, in Norfolk, Virginia to the late William Joseph Sautner and Mary Jayne (Petroski) Sautner. He grew up in Glidden, Wisconsin since the age of 5 years old. He attended Glidden High School and went on to attend the Criminal Justice Program at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau, Wisconsin. He also completed the emergency medical technician certificate at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau in May of 2012, where he first met his wife, Sarah Goree.

Joe and Sarah remained friends until 2016 when they began dating at Applebee’s in Wausau, Wisconsin. Joe and Sarah continued their relationship long distance after Sarah relocated to Falls Church, Virginia until April 5, 2019, when they were married. Joe then relocated to Falls Church, Virginia and was employed by the City of Falls Church Police Department as a Public Safety Aid and Animal Control Officer. The City of Falls Church Police Department was, and still is, Joe’s second family.

Prior to living in Virginia, Joe was employed by Kowalski Masonry in Wausau, Wisconsin for 15 years. Joe loved to work on cars, engines, and do body work- Mercedes and Saab were his favorites- leading to his nickname “Joe Saab”. Joe also loved ink, both giving and getting tattoos. Joe also had a love for animals, specifically kittens and cats. He fostered 16 kittens in 2022 and ended up adopting the last one he fostered “Buttons”.

Joe loved life. He fought very hard to overcome his cancer. He touched many lives and will be deeply missed by everyone. His smile, laughter and humor will be forever missed. Joe is survived by his wife, Sarah of Falls Church, VA; son, Isaiah Kennedy-Sautner of Glendale, AZ; stepson, Ethan Goree of Falls Church, VA; and mother, Mary Sautner of Westboro, WI. He is also survived by his sister, Robin (Adam) Howes; brother, Tony (Savannah) Sautner; nieces, Destinee and Delaney; nephews, Ethan, Tristin, and Lex; and many close friends and coworkers.

He is preceded in death by his father, William Sautner.

A funeral service will be held Friday, February 10, 2023, at 6:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Rev. Christopher S. Johnson will officiate. Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the family’s final expenses.

On behalf of our entire family, we would like to express our extreme gratitude to everyone who cared for Joe throughout his battle with cancer. INOVA Cancer Center- Dr. Sekwon Jang, Dr. Kevin Choe, NP Chelsea Stahl; INOVA Emergency Hospital Campus, Dr. Joseph Watson “Neurosurgeon Extraordinaire” and all his staff at Cerebrum MD/Georgetown University; Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care; City of Falls Church Police Department; Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department – Station 18 Jefferson; and the countless family, friends and neighbors who assisted with medical care, emotional support, and meals throughout his entire battle. We are eternally grateful.

Margaret I. Thurber

On the morning of February 1, 2023, Margaret “Marge” I. Thurber entered God’s Kingdom at the age of 93. Margaret was born to the late Ernest and Lena (Kreitzer) Brown in Hancock, Wisconsin.

Eventually Marge would meet Robert Thurber and they would become husband and wife on March 6, 1948. They enjoyed traveling and camping to Arizona and Texas. Square dancing was a passion of hers, along with being an amazing homemaker for her husband and two children Jean and Jeffery. As a family they enjoyed playing cards and dominos with friends and relatives.

Margaret is survived by her children, Jean (Charles) Cook, and Jeffery (Mary) Thurber; grandchildren, Kimberly Corneil, Kristofer (Sandy) Corneil, Amanda (Brian) Blaschka, Amanda (Mark) Jacobson, and Sara (John) Stuplich; great-grandchildren, Alora Stachowiak, Logan Corneil, Mason Corneil, Angelina Blaschka, Carson VandeWalle, and Bret Blaschka. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and siblings, Ruth, Harold (Freida), Helen (Bernie) and Harley (Martha).

Services will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with the service beginning at 11:00 am. Burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Coloma, Wisconsin will follow later in the day at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to North Central Health Care, 1100 Lake View Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403.

Michael R. Boucher

Michael Robert Boucher , age 62 of Oshkosh, WI (previously Waupaca, WI) passed away quietly in his home on Friday January 27, 2023 with his loved ones by his side. Michael was born on Monday, February 22, 1960 in Green Bay, WI to Edward Boucher and Bonnie Boucher (Trudeau).

Michael was an AMAZING, husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all.

Michael worked for 34 years for the Waupaca Foundry / Waupaca Plant #3 Maintenance, Several years as a mechanic on the floor and 17 years as a planner scheduler / maintenance Coordinator.

Michael enjoyed many things throughout his life including,, Skydiving, Motorcycling, Shooting Pool, Fishing, Triathlons, and Walking his dogs. He also enjoyed spending time with his dearest friends (Brother like) that would lift him up, Robert (Bob) Davis and Donavan Lane.

Michael is survived by;

Wife and Love of his Life, Sharon Lea Boucher (Tomaszewski)

Children; Alexis Boucher and Micheal Boucher (Spouse Nikki) and Step Daughter Raelyn Carlson (Spouse Cody)

Grandchildren; Mia, Zoe, Hudson & Colton Dunaj, Kairi & Orion Carlson.

Father; Edward Boucher (Spouse Joan)

Siblings; Theresa (Boucher) Shea (Spouse Ed), Edward (Buck) Boucher, Christine (Boucher) Davis (Spouse Bob), Bob (Robert) Zwick (Spouse Amy), Jeff Scheiwe (Spouse Carol), Jane Scheiwe, Holly (Boucher) Nitka.

Michael was preceded in death by;

Paternal grandparents – Edward Boucher and Eleanor Boucher (Rusch)

Maternal grandmother – Irene Garcia (Haack)

Mother – Bonnie VanGompel (Trudeau)

Step Mother – Joan Boucher (Parks)

Sister – Kelli Sue Hoersch (Boucher) (Spouse Lee)

Son – Matthew James Boucher

Son – Sidney James Sigwart

Brother in law – Randy Schaefer

Nephew – Theodore (Teddy) Mitchell

There will be a celebration of life at Courtside Sports Bar 2181 S. Apple tree Ln, Waupaca, WI on February 26, 2023 from 1-4 pm. Please join us in celebrating Michael’s life.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Carol M. Walkowski

Carol Mary Walkowski, 76 of Weston passed away peacefully at home on January 28, 2023.

She was born to the late Orville and Florence (Dryer) Jacobson on September 19, 1946.

She is survived by her husband Donald, two sons Todd (Tammie) of Green Bay, Christopher of Weston, two sisters, Geraldine Pape of Kimberly, Irene Hahn of Rothschild, two grandchildren Brittney and Samantha along with many nieces and nephews.

Carol is preceded in death by a brother Orville Jr Jacobson and a sister Janice Clark.

Carol was full time homemaker and a volunteer, giving her time with many local organizations. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

To follow Carol’s wishes a private family service will be held.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWSC.WS

Lou Lo

Lou Lo born January 05, 1967 unexpectedly passed away at the age of 56 on January 22, 2023.

Lou immigrated to Wausau, WI June of 1980 with her mother, father, and 2 sisters. In 1983, she married Jay Lo and had 3 daughters Pa Lo, Foua Lo, and Ia Lo and 1 son, Chueseng Lo.

Lou lived her life simply, being a stay at home mother. Emotionally supporting her husband and attending to her children’s needs in their young years.

Lou’s legacy will continue with her husband and 4 children.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 900 Old Hwy 51, Mosinee, WI 54455 on Sunday, February 12, 2023 9:00 a.m. until mid night. Prayer Services will be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. that day. Monday, February 13, 2023 visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 700 W. Bridge Street, Wausau. Burial will follow to Friedenshain Cemetery.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com