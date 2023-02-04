Wausau Pilot & Review

RIB LAKE – Mason Prey scored a game-high 34 points and teammate Jackson Pfender had 24 as the Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team pounced on Rib Lake, winning the Marawood Conference crossover game 91-70 on Friday night at Rib Lake High School.

The Cardinals poured in 49 points in the first half and didn’t let up, scoring another 42 in the second half to cruise to the victory.

Isaac Seidel added another 17 points for Newman Catholic, which is now 16-2 overall and 12-1 in the Marawood South, pulling into a tie for first place with idle Marathon.

Talon Scheithauer had 20 points to top Rib Lake (9-9, 5-8 Marawood North).

Newman Catholic, winners of eight in a row, will have a week off before hosting Prentice for another Marawood crossover game Friday, Feb. 10.

Cardinals 91, Redmen 70

Newman Catholic 49 42 – 91

Rib Lake 36 34 – 70

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (91): Mason Prey 34, Jackson Pfender 24, Isaac Seidel 17, Eli Gustafson 8, Liam McCarty 4, Lucas Pfiffner 2, Antony Hoffer 2. Record: 16-2, 12-1 Marawood Conference South Division.

RIB LAKE (70): Talon Scheithauer 20, Tanner Vlach 17, Jackson Blomberg 10, Dominic Quednow 9, Michael Borchardt 8, Seth Borchardt 2, Dalen Gebauer 2, Brady Heiser 2. Record: 9-9, 5-8 Marawood Conference North Division.