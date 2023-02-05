Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Is Your Dog Therapy-Certified? Volunteers and their therapy dogs are needed to visit patients in ProMedica Hospice. Volunteers provide companionship and social interaction for patients who enjoy animals and would like visitors. All dogs must be current on vaccines and certified as a pet therapy dog. Contact Mary at 715-344-4541 or Mary.Dulske@ProMedica.org to learn more.

Family Liaisons Needed. Spend a gratifying morning or afternoon in the surgical waiting area at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston. Volunteers are needed to assist patients with checking in, gathering contact details for loved ones, and guiding family members to patients before and after surgery. Normal shifts are 5 a.m.-9 a.m., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but we are happy to accommodate your schedule. Call 715-393-2605 to sign up.

Do You Have Fundraising Experience? The Women’s Community seeks people to join the fundraising committee for its Hooray for Hollywood event to help plan the events, solicit sponsors and solicit auction item donations. Apply if you have experience fundraising, are comfortable asking for donations and cold calling, have connections in the community, and have ability to build relationships with donors. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 for more details.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Toiletry and Household Items Needed. The Women’s Community Center is in great need of the following items: acetaminophen, Tums/Pepto Bismol, allergy medicine, small humidifiers, new pillows and towels, laundry detergent, garbage bags, and all-purpose cleaners. Donations can be dropped off during business hours at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau or contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Business Casual Clothing Needed. Donate new or gently used items to United Way’s Career Closet for people starting a new job. Greatest needs include hospital scrubs (size XL), men’s business casual shoes (sizes 9.5 and 10.5), and men’s black or khaki slacks (washable, sizes 28-52) and belts. Donations can be dropped off at the United Way office, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B in Wausau during business hours. Contact Selena with questions at syang@unitedwaymc.org or 715-848-2927.

Toddler Snow Pants Needed. Help fill gaps in United Way’s Rebecca’s Closet by donating new or gently used children’s items. We are in need of boys’ size 4/5 snow pants. Donations can be dropped off at the United Way office, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B in Wausau during business hours. Contact Selena with questions at syang@unitedwaymc.org or 715-848-2927.

