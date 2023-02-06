Wausau Pilot & Review

The brackets for the upcoming 2023 WIAA Boys & Girls Hockey Playoffs were announced on Sunday.

Play begins in the boys tournament with regional semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Regional finals will be played Feb. 16 or Feb. 17, with sectionals set for Feb. 21 and Feb. 24 or 25.

The girls start with regional finals on Feb. 16 or 17, with sectionals on Feb. 21 and Feb. 24 or 25.

The 2023 WIAA State Boys & Girls Hockey Tournaments will be held March 2-4 at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.

In Sectional 1 of the Division 1 boys field, Wausau West (11-11) is the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 Marshfield (11) on Feb. 14 at Marathon Park. West defeated Marshfield twice during the regular season.

In the same bracket, No. 13 Wausau East/Merrill (3-15) will play a regional semifinal at No. 4 Hudson and No. 10 D.C. Everest (8-13) will play at No. 7 Eau Claire North, both also on Feb. 14.

On the girls side, the Central Wisconsin Storm (16-3) is the No. 2 seed in Sectional 1 and will host No. 7 Northland Pines in a regional final on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Greenheck Fieldhouse at D.C. Everest High School.

Click here to view the entire boys brackets, courtesy of the WIAA.

Click here to view the entire girls brackets, courtesy of the WIAA.