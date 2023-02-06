Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau fire crews were called Monday to the scene of a blaze at a dry cleaner on the city’s west side.

The first call came through at about 1:20 p.m. at 3820 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Crews extinguished the blaze upon arrival and began ventilating the building.

No injuries were reported. No information has been released on the cause of the blaze.

