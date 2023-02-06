By Shereen Siewert

A former Wausau man will spend 12 years in federal prison for distributing at least 500 grams of methamphetamine in the area, part of a major drug conspiracy.

Victor Pennington, 27, will also spend five year on extended supervision when he is released from his prison term. Pennington now lists a Tomah address but was living in Wausau when he was indicted on the charges. He was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge William Conley. The mandatory minimum for the crime is 10 years.

An investigation began in January 2021, during which officers used confidential informants to buy more than 100 grams of meth from Pennington or his co-defendant, Lucas Ellwart, on three separate occasions. Police say a third person, Kyle Ritchie, bought guns on Pennington’s behalf.

Pennington is prohibited from legally possessing or purchasing firearms as a result of several felony convictions.

Judge Conley sentenced Ellwart in October 2022 to 72 months imprisonment for distribution of methamphetamine, and Ritchie in September 2022 to 24 months imprisonment for making false statements during the purchase of a firearm, which he provided to Pennington.

Pennington was arrested following a 33-mile high-speed car pursuit in September 2021, with speeds reported at more than 120 mph. The chase began on Wausau’s west side and ended in Shawano County. Ellwart, a passenger in the vehicle, threw several large bags of methamphetamine out of Pennington’s Camaro during the chase, along with Pennington’s cell phone. A SWAT team searched the area and seized more than 800 grams of methamphetaime from ditches along the chase route. A typical dose of methamphetamine is 0.2 grams, which means Pennington allegedly was traveling with roughly 4,000 doses of the drug during the chase.

In sentencing Pennington, Judge Conley noted that the defendant was under Wisconsin supervision at the time of these offenses. Court records show Pennington has a criminal history that includes a drug trafficking conviction in July 2019, for which he was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison, minus credit for time served. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections, Pennington was released in July 2021 before absconding from extended supervision.

Judge Conley said a significant sentence was warranted due to the sheer volume of drugs distributed, including to lower-level dealers in central Wisconsin, and his decision to illegally obtain guns and flee from police.

The charge against Pennington was a result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force comprising investigators from the FBI, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wausau Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Everest Metro Police Department, Wisconsin’s National Guard Counterdrug Program, and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus handled the prosecution.