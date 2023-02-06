For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Cyclones junior hockey team held their 2nd annual Wiener Dog Races, presented by SC Swiderski, on Saturday night at Marathon Park during the first and second intermissions of their game against the Peoria Mustangs.

The races featured a total of 25 dachshunds from throughout North Central Wisconsin. Hatley earned the title as the 2nd Annual Cyclones Wiener Dog Races Champion after edging out equally adorable Boomer and Oscar.

The event raised a total of $881 for New Life Pet Adoption Center through chuck-a-puck, 50/50 raffle and proceeds from specialty Cyclones Wiener Dog Race merchandise. New Life Pet Adoption Center, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit. The center was formed as a no-kill center in 2000 for the purpose of placing more adoptable companion animals into loving and caring homes; educating the public and municipal governments about the overpopulation problem with emphasis on the importance of spaying and neutering and to provide a place of safety and the humane treatment of companion animals while awaiting adoption.

Peoria won both games over the weekend, defeating the Cyclones 6-2 on Feb. 3 and 2-1 in overtime on Feb. 4. Wausau is now 13-22-4-0 and stands in fifth place in the North American 3 Hockey League Central Division standings.

Wausau Cyclones Hockey has a promotion filled weekend on tap. Don’t miss the Cyclones T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Exquisite Windows and Doors on Friday, Feb. 10 or the Teddy Bear Toss Game on Saturday, Feb. 11 presented by Culvers. Puck drops at 7:10 p.m. both nights as the Cyclones take on the Alexandria Blizzard. Visit wausaucyclones.com for tickets. Stay connected during the season by following the Cyclones @wausaucyclones on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and online at wausaucyclones.com. Subscribe to the Cyclones podcast “Inside Cyclones Hockey”, available on your favorite podcast network.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues, serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the NA3HL is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association. For more information, visit wausaucyclones.com.