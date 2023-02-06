By Shereen Siewert

One of four suspects charged in connection with the December 2020 shooting death of a Marshfield man will avoid prison if he completes a four-year probation term, after his conviction on multiple charges Monday.

Shawn Carl, 52, pleaded no contest to charges of harboring or aiding a felon, obstructing an officer and selling or possessing machine guns. He was given a withheld sentence for four years of probation on the two felony charges and sentenced to six months in jail on the obstruction charge, a misdemeanor. Additional charges of theft and selling, delivering or possessing an illegal firearm silencer were dismissed but read into the record.

The hearing Monday was yet another chapter in a bizarre case involving the suspect’s son, 21-year-old Jared Carl, who was sentenced in July to life in prison for the murder of 20-year-old Christian Schauer.

Schauer’s body was discovered Dec. 29, 2017. He was 20 years old at the time of his death.

Early in the investigation, Jared Carl claimed his father shot Schauer. Shawn Carl was arrested in February 2021 on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and for possession of a fully automatic rifle after his son told police his father shot the man in an argument over drugs. But those charges were modified March 8, 2021 after new information that shifted the homicide charges to Carl’s son, 19-year-old Jared Carl.

Police and prosecutors ultimately charged Jared Carl and a co-defendant, Audrey Benson, who they say lured Schauer to a remote area on false pretenses after Jared Carl said there was a “price on the victim’s head.”

After arriving at the south end of Abe Lincoln Avenue in Spencer, just south of Swamp Road, Jared Carl shot Schauer multiple times before leaving his body at the side of the road and driving the victim’s vehicle away from the scene, prosecutors said.

Benson, of Marshfield, also faced charges of first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, in addition to charges of hiding a corpse and resisting or obstructing an officer. In May, Benson was convicted of hiding a corpse, while the other charges were dismissed. She was sentenced to four years in prison.

A fourth suspect, Steven Crandall, is also facing charges. Police say he offered a $5,000 bounty for Schauer’s slaying. Crandall, of Wisconsin Rapids, is the only suspect whose case has not yet concluded. He faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime.

Shawn Carl also faced accusations of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old relative in 2013. The alleged victim in the case disclosed the allegations to an investigator in February 2021 as the homicide investigation progressed and said the assaults happened at a home in the town of Eau Pleine. Shawn Carl appeared in March 2021 for a probable cause hearing in that case, and the state requested three weeks to continue their investigation before filing formal charges. But those charges never materialized.

As part of the sentence ordered by Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill, Shawn Carl will undergo assessment, treatment or counseling as recommended by his supervising agent and is ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family. He is required to report to jail by March 23 and was given 67 days credit for time already served while awaiting the conclusion of the case.