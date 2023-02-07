Wausau Pilot & Review

There are a few days left to submit your free Valentine’s Day love note for Feb. 14 publication on our special Love Notes page, and a chance to win a date night prize package from Wausau Pilot & Review.

Of all those who send in notes at this link, one lucky winner will be drawn at random to receive a fabulous date night package, courtesy of our sponsor – Cedar Creek Grill House. The winner will be notified by email and will receive a $100 Cedar Creek Grill House gift card, a one-night stay at Holiday Inn & Suites in Rothschild, and two tickets to see “Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless” on March 5 at The Grand Theater in Wausau.

Access the link here. Or, you can fill out the embedded form, below. The deadline to submit is noon on Feb. 11. Good luck!

Loading…