WESTON – The D.C. Everest Area School District announced in February the D.C. Everest Senior High School student literary magazine, Point of Convergence, received an “excellent” rank in the 2022 Recognizing Excellence in Art and Literary Magazines program.

The award is presented by the National Council of Teachers of English.

“Our students work hard to create meaningful writing that captures their perspectives and experiences. Point of Convergence provides a way to showcase their voices,” said Matthew Cepress, DCE English instructor. “I’m honored to work with our students to create this book and celebrate young writers.”

The mission of the REALM program is to publicly recognize excellent literary magazines produced by students with the support of their teachers. This year, schools in 42 states and five countries nominated 262 student magazines. Magazines from middle school, high school and higher education were welcomed for the 2022 contest.

If you are interested in purchasing a copy of Point of Convergence, contact Cepress at D.C. Everest Senior High or visit lulu.com/spotlight/dcelitmag/. Copies are $15 and profits go toward helping print future editions of the literary magazine.