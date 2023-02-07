Now-May 31

Tween writing group (All locations)

From Jan. 1 through May 31, young writers between the ages of 8-14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group organized by the Marathon County Public Library. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit bit.ly/3GzgWaK. For more info, call 715-261-7220.



Feb. 15

Dry needle felting for teens (MCPL Wausau)

Teens are welcome to discover and learn the basics of needle felting during a free event on Feb. 15 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Attendees will learn techniques for creating their own shapes and forms from raw and dyed wool. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Feb. 18

Dry needle felting for teens (MCPL Wausau)

Teens wanting to learn how to make various forms and shapes with raw and dyed wool can attend a free needle felting event for beginners on Feb. 18 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Feb. 20-25

Solar week (MCPL Athens)

Kids and families can visit the Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens, Feb. 20-25 for Solar Week. Drop in any time the library is open throughout the week to make a sundial and other solar-themed crafts, learn facts about the sun and get a recipe for sun cookies. Free, with all supplies provided. For more info, call 715-257-7292.

Feb. 28

I heart painting (MCPL Wausau)

Children can celebrate their love of art with a heart-shaped painting event on Feb. 28 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Kids and their parents will learn about primary colors, experiment with mixing colors and create a unique painting. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.