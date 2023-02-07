Wausau Pilot & Review

Hello there! My name is Bear and I’ve got a lot of h’s going on. You’re probably wondering what on Earth that means?! Well, I’m Handsome, High energy, Happy and currently Homeless. I had a human once and she loved me very much but when her health started to fail it was best for me to go to the shelter.

I’m friendly with other pets, LOVE toys and I’m ready to have a place to call home once again. I think you should fill out the application and then come meet me at the shelter. You can tell me what a good boy I am and how great I look with my fresh hair cut and we can start to plan our new life together.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.