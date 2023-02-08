Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau Water Works Commission on Tuesday approved an increase for the city’s sewer rate, but deferred a decision on a second hike for the following year.

After an analysis of the sewer revenue and proposed sewer-related expenditures, Wausau’s financial consultants, Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, made the recommendations. The public hearing Tuesday to discuss the proposed increase saw no participation from the residents.

A 5 percent increase was approved for 2023 that will begin in April.

But commissioners balked at the 2024 proposal for another 10 percent rate hike.

“I’m comfortable with the 2023 rate, but I’m a little bit concerned about the 2024 rate without better clarification with some of the unknowns, including the (wage) study,” Commissioner John Robinson said, referring to a study commissioned by the city. “I don’t want to tie our hands going forward.”

Public Works Director Eric Lindman said that when Ehlers made the rate chart, they didn’t have the study from Baker Tilly on the new staff, which meant that was was not factored into the equation. The recruitment consultant has recommended phased hiring on the needs of the city’s utility since they would have a potential rate impact, and a gradual hiring would reduce that impact. The consultant has recommended reorganizing the staffing chart while proposing to add staff to both the water and sewer utilities.

Another concern raised by the commissioners was the operational costs of the new water treatment facility and the wastewater plant.

Commissioner Jim Force said since they didn’t yet know the operational costs of the water and sewer facilities, they should hold off on any future rate increases “because we are not sure what those operational costs are going to be.” He added that the proposed 10% rate increase in the future rate might not be needed.

The city’s residents will also see a sharp increase in the water rate. Ehlers has recommended a 65% increase in the water rate for 2023.

Lindman told the commission that the proposed rate increase was submitted to the state’s Public Service Commission in December and “the PSC is working on it.” While water rates are established by the PSC, sewer rates are set by the municipality.