A Lc Du Flambeau man is facing charges in three separate counties after allegations of violent assaults involving three separate victims, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

DCI officials say Frank R. Schuman, 29, faces 15 counts related to domestic abuse in battery connected to incidents reported over a four-month span. Schuman faces charges in Oneida, Vilas and Outagamie County and investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward.

According to the criminal complaints, Mr. Schuman allegedly broke one person’s jaw and sexually assaulted them, repeatedly assaulted and choked another person, and physically assaulted a third person leaving bruises on their face, torso, and legs. The assaults happened between January 1, 2022, and May 1, 2022.

If you or anyone you know has information to assist in the investigation of Mr. Schuman, please contact DCI at 608-266-1671.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Schuman is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

No photo was provided. Mr. Schuman is being held in the Vilas County Jail, according to the online inmate information system.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Forest County Sheriff’s Office, Minocqua Police Department, Lac Du Flambeau Police Department, Woodruff Police Department, and the Appleton Police Department. Cases against Mr. Schuman are being prosecuted by the Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County District Attorneys.