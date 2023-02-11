Wausau Pilot & Review

One person died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash near Tomahawk on Hwy. 8, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was identified as Jean Clarice Streicher, 85, of Tomahawk.

The crash was reported at about 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hwy. 8 and Tannery Road. Police say two people were transported to a Tomahawk hospital and later released. Streicher died at the scene.

The road was closed for about four hours to allow for crash reconstruction and for crews to clear the scene. The names of the other two people involved have not been released and police have not said if any citations were issued.

The crash remains under investigation.