Rhinelander residents – and seasonal tourists – have a new option for massage therapy, with Total Life Massage and Wellness, LLC.

Alexis Denny, who previously offered massage only in Wausau, launched the new business this year. Her new location, in the Old School Arts & Learning Center, 315 S. Oneida Ave. in Rhinelander, returns Alexis to her home town to share her passion for wellness and better health. Each session is tailored to recognize a client’s individual needs, working toward alleviating muscular tension and allowing people to become more in tune with themselves.

From relaxation to deep tissue massage, this is the perfect way to wind down after a difficult day at work or a fun day on Rhinelander area lakes and snowmobile trails. Add on a hot stone massage, aromatherapy or body scrub to enhance the experience, or ask about adding a facial massage to address migraines, sinus congestion, stress and anxiety. Denny also offers kinesiology taping to help relieve pain, reduce swelling and inflammation and provide support to joints and muscles.

Throughout the month of February, Total Life Massage and Wellness is offering 14 percent off any service with the option of a goody bag – so it’s a perfect time to treat yourself or a special someone, with gift cards available.

Total Life Massage and Wellness is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., by appointment only. Text or call 715-204-9703 to schedule an appointment. Follow Total Life Massage and Wellness on Facebook here, or visit the website for more information here.