Wausau Pilot & Review

Marathon County added another snowmobile trail to the closure list this weekend.

Zone 6 closed at 6 a.m. Sunday, county officials said. On Saturday, Zone 1 and 4 closed, along with a majority of Zone 3 trails. See the Saturday closure list here.

Please use caution on trails as conditions can deteriorate.

The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department reminds riders to please use caution and stay on open trails. Off-Trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations for those riders going off marked trails. Trail Maps are available online as well as at our office. Respect closed trails, private property and the efforts of our volunteer snowmobile clubs