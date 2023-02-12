Wausau Pilot & Review

HUDSON – The D.C. Everest boys swim team will be represented at next week’s WIAA state meet as four individuals and three relay teams qualified for nine slots after competition at the WIAA Division 1 Boys Swimming & Diving Sectional on Saturday at Hudson Middle School.

The Evergreens finished second in the team standings with 323 points behind sectional champ Hudson (379) and won five of the 11 races.

The winner of each event, along with the next best 18 finishers across the six sectionals statewide.

David Mayer won the 100-yard freestyle in 46.90 seconds, Camden Barwick was first in the 50 freestyle in 21.61 seconds and Will Van Ermen took first in the 100 backstroke in 53.78 seconds for the Evergreens, earning automatic spots at the 2023 WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships. The Division 1 tournament will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at Waukesha South High School.

Also earning qualifying spots were three D.C. Everest relay teams. The 200 medley relay team of Van Ermen, Adam Swedlund, Keaton Barwick and Camden Barwick won in 1:38.24; the 200 freestyle relay team of Camden Barwick, Keaton Barwick, Blake Beatty and Mayer was victorious in 1:25.81; and the 400 freestyle relay team of Van Ermen, Benjamin Soehl, Beatty and Mayer placed second in 3:20.20.

Camden Barwick was second in the 100 freestyle in 47.63 seconds and Mayer took second in the 200 freestyle in 1:42.51 to also earn spots at state for the Evergreens.

The state meet diving competition begins at 9:30 a.m. and swimming events start at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.

WIAA Division 1 Boys Swimming & Diving Sectional

Feb. 10-11, at Hudson Middle School

Team scores: 1. Hudson 379; 2. D.C. Everest 323; 3. Eau Claire Memorial/North 285; 4. Stevens Point 257; 5. River Falls 248; 6. Marshfield 215; 7. Chippewa Falls/McDonell 126; 8. Superior/Northwestern 118; 9. Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas 92; 10. La Crosse Central/Logan 74; 11. Wisconsin Rapids 70.

Winners and D.C. Everest finishers

Diving: 1. Jackson Rodriguez (HUD) 558.55.

200 medley relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Will Van Ermen, Adam Swedlund, Keaton Barwick, Camden Barwick) 1:38.24.

200 freestyle: 1. Andrew Hanson (HUD) 1:39.20; 2. David Mayer (DC) 1:42.51; 20. Sean O’Donnell (DC) 2:18.28.

200 individual medley: 1. Taylor Matter (RF) 2:00.59; 4. Blake Beatty (DC) 2:03.37; 5. Van Ermen (DC) 2:04.59.

50 freestyle: 1. C. Barwick (DC) 21.61; 11. Benjamin Soehl (DC) 24.46; 21. Xavier Guild (DC) 28.14.

100 butterfly: 1. William Gargulak (SP) 52.80; 5. K. Barwick (DC) 54.39.

100 freestyle: 1. Mayer (DC) 46.90; 2. C. Barwick (DC) 47.63; 28. Calden Berg (DC) 1:05.88.

500 freestyle: 1. Hanson (HUD) 4:34.78; 8. Soehl (DC) 5:32.42.

200 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (C. Barwick, K. Barwick, Blake Beatty, Mayer) 1:25.81.

100 backstroke: 1. Van Ermen (DC) 53.78; 3. K. Barwick (DC) 55.07.

100 breaststroke: 1. Brady Wainionpaa (HUD) 58.57; 2. Beatty (DC) 1:00.66; 8. Swedlund (DC) 1:05.93; 19. O’Donnell (DC) 1:14.62.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Hudson (Jerett Maalis, Eli Ramthun, Benjamin Weaver, Hanson) 3:16.85; 2. D.C. Everest (Van Ermen, Soehl, Beatty, Mayer) 3:20.20.