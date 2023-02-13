Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of robbing a Wood County convenience store Sunday at gunpoint.

The robbery was reported at about 8:30 p.m. at The Food Tree, 1759 Greenfield Ave., about four miles north of Wisconsin Rapids near the intersection of Hwy. 34 and Hwy. 66.

Police say a man wearing brown shoes, black pants, a black mask, black and gray gloves and wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt bearing the word “PINELAND” entered the store and demanded money, lottery tickets and cigarettes. The man, who also carried a black bag, left the store before officers arrived.

Officials in Wood County are circulating images captured by surveillance video at the store and are asking anyone with information to call 715-421-8700. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 877-325-7867 or by using the P3 Tips app.

Police have not disclosed how much was taken from the store.