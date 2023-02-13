Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Fire Department is playing tribute to 12 new firefighter/paramedic hires with a lighthearted video called “The Fire Department,” a parody of the TV show The Office.

The video follows a new probationary firefighter as he navigates his way through his new career and tries to find his place in his new department.

“We hope the community enjoys (this) tribute to our probationary firefighters,” Chief Robert Barteck said, in a news release.

The video was written by Lieutenant Brian Bauknecht and Firefighter/Paramedic Jacob DeClerc. They collaborated with Community Communication Specialist Ethan Barres, who filmed and edited the video.

The Fire Department