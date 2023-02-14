The Marathon County Public Library will offer a job search basics class on Feb. 22 from 1-4:45 p.m. at its Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Make an email address, create a resume and start searching for a job online! Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, call 715-261-7230.

Adults can learn the basics of saving seeds from their garden during a free class on Feb. 23 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The class will be held from 10-11 a.m. and will be repeated again from 6-7 p.m. Free, with registration required. To register for the 10 a.m. class, visit https://bit.ly/3DznyW9. To register for the 6 p.m. class, visit https://bit.ly/3JEssVB. For more information, call 715-261-1230.







