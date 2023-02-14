Amanda Pascavis

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids announced this week the hire of Amanda Pascavis, PA-C.

As a physician assistant, Pascavis cares for patients of all ages and takes a special interest in family medicine, whole family care, pediatrics, adolescent health, women’s health and mental health.

Pascavis earned her master of physician assistant degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee and a bachelor of science degree in global health from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.