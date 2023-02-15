Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest, looking its first state team appearance in nearly three decades, came up short as it lost in the semifinals to Bay Port 56-18 at the WIAA Division 1 Team Wrestling Sectional on Tuesday night at D.C. Everest High School.

The Evergreens, whose only state team appearance came when they were the Division 1 runner-up in 1994, won just two of the 12 contested matches.

Bay Port went on to defeat Wisconsin Rapids 36-31 in the championship match to advance to its first state team tournament since 2014.

The 2023 WIAA State Team Wrestling Tournament will be held March 3-4 at the University of Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison.

Blake Heal earned a first-period pin at 138 pounds and Kyle Schmidt need just 27 second to win by pin at 195 pounds for D.C. Everest.

Easton Cooper won by forfeit at 126 for Everest’s other win.

D.C. Everest will send 11 wrestlers to the WIAA Division 1 individual sectional on Saturday at Shawano. The top two finishers in each weight class qualify for the state individual tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison Feb. 23-25.

Other Division 1 state team qualifiers include Marshfield, Reedsburg, Kaukauna, Germantown, Waukesha West, Muskego and Mukwonago.

WIAA Division 1 Team Wrestling Sectional

Semifinals

Bay Port 56, D.C. Everest 18

106: Landen Heim (BP) pinned Caleb Jaeger, 2:48.

113: Alois Schlumpf (BP) pinned Taylor Dillion, 4:20.

120: Owen Wathke (BP) pinned Tyler Modjewski, 5:50.

126: Easton Cooper (DC) won by forfeit.

132: Owen Noel (BP) def. Deakin Trotzer, 4-0.

138: Blake Heal (DC) pinned Sam Teddy, 1:34.

145: Nicholas Schomaker (BP) def. Cameron Saari, 5-2.

152: Jacob Ward (BP) won by forfeit.

160: Carter Kallies (BP) pinned Gavin Madson, 3:11.

170: Will Nast (BP) won by technical falls over Tanner Rickman, 16-1.

182: Ethan Farley (BP) def. Daytona Pagel, 10-8, SV-1.

195: Kyle Schmidt (DC) pinned Jacques Knight, 0:27.

220: Alex Warden (BP) pinned Wyatt Geier, 1:26.

285: Vaughn Campbell (BP) won by forfeit.