WAUSAU – Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, Inc. – Northcentral District announced this week this year’s top business leaders who have helped shape this area’s economy.

The late Neal Brown, Jim McIntyre and the late Jane Bierman will be honored this spring at the 14th annual Champions of Business Dinner held May 4 at the Jefferson Street Inn & Event Center in downtown Wausau.

Brown will be honored posthumously with the Founder Award for his business success after 1880.

A lawyer, business advisor, real estate investor, politician, author and speaker, Brown arrived in Wausau in 1880. He became part of the Wausau Group, involved with Marathon Paper Mills, Great Northern Life Insurance Co., Wausau Street Railroad Co. and Wausau Sulphate Fiber Co. He was a significant force to unite and regulate water rights and its power, providing electricity in the community. Brown represented Marathon County in the state Assembly and Senate and was twice nominated as a U.S. Senate candidate.

McIntyre and Bierman will receive the Developer Award for their contributions to the Wausau area economy and community.

McIntyre, Greenheck Group CEO, is a steadfast, devoted supporter of the community, helping to make it a better place for others thanks to his ability to make things happen. Most recently, under his unwavering leadership, the Greenheck Group saw tremendous revenue growth, numerous acquisitions and manufacturing honors. Before joining Greenheck in 2011, McIntyre led Capitol Transamerica Corp. He also had an impressive 30-year career in the commercial insurance industry, most notably with Wausau Insurance, serving in a variety of leadership roles and becoming president in 2000. Jim touches our area through his work with a variety of business and civic boards who benefit from his strong and caring spirit, along with his remarkable business acumen.

Buying an old dairy farm and renovating its barn in the Merrill area to house their new business, Bierman and her husband, Carl, started Lincoln Wood Products in 1947. With Carl’s millwork experience, the couple established their company together to manufacture wood products. As the company expanded, so did its operations — including windows and patio doors, adding vinyl manufacturing with Timeline Vinyl Products, Inc. Carl passed away in 2002 and Jane actively remained at the company’s helm until she died in 2011. Additionally, establishing the Bierman Family Foundation, Jane’s well-known industry and community commitment and perseverance continues to support the area.

“Our community and local economy are built from a foundation of passionate and innovative leaders. These Champions of Business created a solid footing in the area that has been and will continue to be developed upon for years to come,” said Marla Kolbeck, event co-chairperson.

Information about past winners and the Champions of Business annual event is available at www.championsofbusiness.org.

Tickets to the event are on sale at Junior Achievement of North Central Wisconsin at 715-842-1056 or online at www.championsofbusiness.org.